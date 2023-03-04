Alicia Kearns pictured during her recent visit to Ukraine to mark one year since the Russian invasion

Major boundary changes are coming in for the next nationwide ballot, which is likely to take place towards the end of next year, with the Rutland and Melton constituency being disbanded.

Instead Melton will be grouped with Syston in a new constituency with Rutland breaking off to be merged with the Stamford area.

South Kesteven District Council leader, Kelham Cooke, posted a message to Mrs Kearns on Twitter to say: “Congratulations to @aliciakearns on being selected for the @Conservatives in the new #Rutland & #Stamford seat at the next General Election.

"Looking forward to working with you and campaigning for further investment, and standing up for our area & residents!”

Mrs Kearns, who was elected to the Rutland and Melton seat in December 2019 to succeed the long-serving Alan Duncan, thanked him and said she was looking forward to working with him.

Melton borough councillor, Jacob Wilkinson, posted in reply: “Melton will be very sad to see you go.

"You’ve been a fantastic MP, helping MBC Conservatives deliver on the MMDR, second GP surgery etc.”

Mrs Kearns responded: “Thank you Jacob, that's enormously kind.

"Melton is very much in my heart, and I'm determined to keep fighting to deliver on the promises I made.”

The constituency changes would see all the Melton local authority wards, plus eight Charnwood local authority wards extending to the River Soar, embraced in the new Melton and Syston seat.

