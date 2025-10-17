King Arthur (Paul Mills) and his band of knights in the Melton Musical Theatre Company production of Spamalot at Melton Theatre PHOTO: Gina Mees

If ever there was a show which demonstrates exactly why we MUST keep Melton Theatre it was last night’s (Thursday’s) joyous production of Spamalot.

The Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) are performing the musical, which is based on the Monty Python and The Holy Grail film, and which played to sell-out audiences in the West End.

As someone who has watched the London show twice I can honestly say the talented local cast are putting on a show which is every bit as good.

Simon Russell Beale and Sanjeev Baskhar played the role of King Arthur in the West End version I saw and Paul Mills was a natural in the role for the TMMTC version.

One of the stars of Spamalot at Melton Theatre, Katherine Vernon. playing The Lady of the Lake PHOTO: Gina Mees

Paul has great comic timing and holds the show together as it moves swiftly between scenes with a myriad of characters any Python fan would instantly recognise and warm to.

Weaved into the epic story of Arthur and his ragbag assortment of knights in their quest for the Holy Grail is a series of set pieces which had the packed audience roaring with laughter.

The Knights Who Say ‘Ni!’ and the sword fight with the Black Knight, who exclaims ‘it’s only a flesh wound’ as his limbs are brutally hacked off, were both delivered superbly.

Jason Wrightam gives a lovely understated performance as Arthur’s personal servant, Patsy, with lots of dry one-liners and getting a laugh every time he clicked his coconuts to mimic the sound of an imaginary horse’s hooves.

The Melton Musical Theatre Company cast belt out Always Look on the Bright Side of Life at the end of their superb performance of Spamalot at Melton Theatre

The vocals of Katherine Vernon (Guinevere, The Lady in the Lake) are powerful and pitch perfect and she contributes plenty of humour with her desire to be more involved in the show.

It’s an energetic production and the dancers deserve great credit for the way they burst on in a variety of different outfits, lighting up the stage on every occasion.

There are some notable cast members who play multiple parts, such as Keran Turakhia – better known to many Meltonians as the Samosa Wallah – who is particularly hilarious in the role of the French soldier who insults King Arthur and his knights from a turret above his castle.

All of Arthur’s knights enjoy time in the spotlight, particularly Sam Carter, who plays Robin, who has been recruited to the team despite a fear of fighting – the scene where he is taunted for his cowardice by the Minstrels is a memorable one.

The interactions between the effeminate Prince Herbert (Jak Beasley) and his father (Elliott Paulson) draw plenty of laughs while Lancelot (Andrew Hull) gives a great performance as he goes through a sexual reawakening.

A rousing rendition of the iconic anthem, ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’, is a fitting end to a brilliant production, which rightly provoked a standing ovation for the cast.

Amidst the laughter of a packed audience enjoying the performances of local actors, singers and dancers on a stage which has delivered entertainment for over 40 years it seems absolutely absurd that Melton Theatre has an uncertain future with a new owner or investors currently being sought.

Spamlot continues this evening (Friday) and Saturday, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Don’t miss it!

Go to www.meltontheatre.co.uk to buy tickets.