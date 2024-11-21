Melton Theatre to host special concert on The Snowman
Members of Enderby Band will be on stage as the movie is played on a big screen for this celebration of the iconic Raymond Briggs’ Christmas tale.
After the film there will be a short performance by the Enderby Band giving audience members the opportunity to sing along to some of their favourite Christmas carols.
There will be two showings of the movie, on Sunday December 22, at 2.30pm and 4.30pm and tickets are on sale now.
Tickets are priced at £11 for adults, £7 per child aged under 16, with youngsters aged under three getting in free if they sit on a parents' lap.
Click HERE to buy tickets for the concert.
Tickets are also on sale for this year’s pantomime at Melton Theatre – Cinderella – which runs from December 13 to 17.
