Melton Theatre to host concert for The Snowman

If you are a fan of The Snowman there is a special concert, including live music from the classic film, taking place at Melton Theatre next month.

Members of Enderby Band will be on stage as the movie is played on a big screen for this celebration of the iconic Raymond Briggs’ Christmas tale.

After the film there will be a short performance by the Enderby Band giving audience members the opportunity to sing along to some of their favourite Christmas carols.

There will be two showings of the movie, on Sunday December 22, at 2.30pm and 4.30pm and tickets are on sale now.

The Enderby Band which is to perform music from The Snowman at Melton Theatre

Tickets are priced at £11 for adults, £7 per child aged under 16, with youngsters aged under three getting in free if they sit on a parents' lap.

Click HERE to buy tickets for the concert.

