Melton Theatre reopening pushed back to new year

The Melton Theatre entrance on the Brooksby Melton College site EMN-211014-135319001

We reported back in April that SMB College Group, which operates the Asfordby Road venue, was hoping to have acts treading the boards there once again by next month.

That was dependant on ‘essential works’ being completed on the ventilation and safety features of the building, which is part of the Brooksby Melton College site, but work is still ongoing.

It means there won’t be a pantomime at the theatre - a festive tradition which always enjoys big ticket sales - for the second year running, after the pandemic restrictions meant it had to be closed last year.

The venue has now been closed since March 2020, when the first national Covid lockdown came in, and there has been speculation from some on social media that it may never reopen.

However, a spokeswoman for the SMB College Group told the Melton Times today: “We have commenced the essential work needed on our College Theatre.

“We are excited to see this key venue within Melton Mowbray having the important work undertaken to ensure the ventilation and safety measures are met.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen in early 2022.

“We will keep our website and community partners updated as works continue.”

Some of the proceeds from the sale of Brooksby Melton College’s Spinney Campus - off the A607 and opposite the Brooksby site - are being used to carry out the renovation work at the theatre.

The sale has gone through and Bloor Homes plans to build 70 new homes on the land, having gained planning permission from Melton Borough Council.

The theatre has remained a much-loved attraction in the town for nearly 50 years, with stars such as Ken Dodd, Lee Evans and Paul Daniels playing to packed houses as well as hosting many other performers and top level drama and musical productions.

SMB Group, which also operates Coalvile-based Stephenson’s College, confirmed the venue was an important part of its operations, both for its college students and the community as a whole.

The spokeswoman added: “The theatre as an important part of our curriculum at our Melton Campus and an integral part of the communities we serve.

“We appreciate the support we have received from all of our partners and look to continuing to develop the Theatre back into the success it has enjoyed historically.