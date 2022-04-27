Melton Theatre prepares to reopen after two years

The seating at the renovated Melton Theatre, which is set to reopen next month

The popular Asfordby Road venue, which has been an attraction in the town for nearly half-a-century, closed in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic restrictions.

There was speculation that it may never open again but SMB College Group, which operates the theatre, confirmed at the start of this year that it would relaunch with fully renovated facilities.

And this week the venue posted on Facebook: “We are reopening this May 2022.

"We are slowly getting our systems back online, our website is still under construction and will be live very soon.

"Tickets for the first couple of shows are on sale at the box office or via phone. 01664 851111.

"Full details of all shows to follow in the next few days.”

Theatre-goers will benefit from a number of upgrades relating to air conditioning and heating in the auditorium and emergency lighting in the whole building, with other features including new fire backstage doors backstage and redecorated dressing rooms.

The first shows back will be the SMB College Group Performing Arts degree shows next month, Level 3 Performing Arts shows in June and the first commercial event, the ‘Bon Jovi Experience’, in July.

Over the years, Melton Theatre has played host to a wide range of household names, including Lee Evans, Alan Carr, Ken Dodd and Paul Daniels, in addition to top-rated college theatre productions, pantos and dance shows.