Melton swimming baths to get deep clean after complaint

The swimming pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre

Jonathan Boustead was scathing of the standard of cleanliness at Waterfield Leisure Centre and also raised concerns about the long term unavailability of showers in the changing areas.

It is the latest in a series of issues at the Dalby Road venue, with it being closed at various periods last year due to problems with the water system and then the ceiling having to be completely replaced.

Mr Boustead told the Melton Times: “I have been going to Waterside all my life, which is 49 years, and also to many facilities around the world and throughout inner London, and this is the worst I have ever experienced.

"It’s been going on for years. The cubicle showers haven’t worked for years and only the poolside showers work now.

"I want to see action now on this.”

The council responded to Mr Boustead by saying it had carried out a thorough investigation in conjunction with Everyone Active, the contractor which operates the centre for it.

In a letter seen by the Melton Times, leisure and culture manager, Jake Betts, stated: “My investigations found that the cleanliness of the wet side changing rooms and pool side need to be improved.”

Mr Betts said ‘Everyone Active will be contracting a cleaning contractor to undertake a deep clean of the wet side changing rooms and pool side area’ and the schedule of cleaning carried out by staff will be upgraded to take account of the high footfall.

A follow-up inspection will take place on in October to ensure the improvements have been made.

On the issue of the showers not working in the changing areas, Mr Betts said in his letter: “The council and leisure operator continue to work in partnership to resolve the issues relating to these showers which has presented some unique challenges including removing of ageing pipework and installation of a new water system.