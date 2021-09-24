Melton swimming baths closed due to water issues

The swimming pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre EMN-210924-101227001

The pool, as well as the gym, at Waterfield Leisure Centre cannot be used today due to what is being called ‘an operational matter’, involving the water system in the changing areas.

There is no indication when the Dalby Road centre will be reopened.

Joe Warren, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “Routine water testing has shown some abnormal readings within the system supplying the showers, sinks and toilets.

An aerial view of Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton PHOTO Mark @ Aerialview360 EMN-210924-101216001

“As a precautionary measure, we made the decision to close the centre on Thursday while we re-test the system and take remedial action.

“The safety and welfare of our staff and customers are our main priority, therefore the temporary closure will remain in place until further notice; however we endeavour to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and issue our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.

“We will of course provide an update as soon as we can.”