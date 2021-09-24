Melton swimming baths closed due to water issues
Swimmers in Melton have been left frustrated today (Friday) by the temporary closure of the town swimming baths.
The pool, as well as the gym, at Waterfield Leisure Centre cannot be used today due to what is being called ‘an operational matter’, involving the water system in the changing areas.
There is no indication when the Dalby Road centre will be reopened.
Joe Warren, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “Routine water testing has shown some abnormal readings within the system supplying the showers, sinks and toilets.
“As a precautionary measure, we made the decision to close the centre on Thursday while we re-test the system and take remedial action.
“The safety and welfare of our staff and customers are our main priority, therefore the temporary closure will remain in place until further notice; however we endeavour to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and issue our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.
“We will of course provide an update as soon as we can.”
The Burton Road-based Melton Sports Village, which is also operated by Everyone Active, remains open today until 9pm.