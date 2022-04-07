Melton Swimarathon raises thousands of pounds for local causes

The Wednesday Night Swimmers team which took part in the 2022 Melton Swimarathon at Waterfield Leisure Centre EMN-220704-124456001

The popular swimarathon, at the town’s Waterfield Leisure Centre, has not been held since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic restrictions.

But 75 swimmers in 14 teams ploughed up and down the baths this year to generate £2,720 for a number of worthy causes.

Kris Zbaraski’s team, Wednesdays Alpha, swam the furthest - an impressive 225 lengths in 55 minutes – beating their 2019 total.

The St Mary's Primary School team which took part in the 2022 Melton Swimarathon at Waterfield Leisure Centre EMN-220704-124507001

The average number of lengths swam by each team was 127 and average funds pledged by each team was £196.

Yet again, the Mencap Mushy Peas team, captained by Edward Kitchen, secured the most fundraising cash on the day with £359.

Sabrina Tate, the organiser, told the Melton Times: “We were unable to put on our annual swimarathon since the Covid lockdown hit the 2020 event a week before it was due to take place.

“Even this year, obstacles threatened the event with some people sadly having to withdraw as they were in isolation.

Some of the swimmers who took part in the 2022 Melton Swimarathon EMN-220704-124445001

“But the local community and members of the Lions club came together and the usual fun, competitiveness and comarardery resulted in everyone having a great time, and raising funds for the selected charities.”

Proceeds from the event will go to a number of beneficiaries, including the Mayor of Melton’s charity, Young Lives vs Cancer.

The Melton United Against Dementia group will get funds, as well as the various local Lions charitable projects.

A presentation evening will be held on a date to be announced at the Melton Borough Council Offices with all participants, their families and the sponsors being welcome.

The Supersonic Slapheads team from HSSP Architects which took part in the 2022 Melton Swimarathon at Waterfield Leisure Centre EMN-220704-124434001

Melton Lions Club is keen to thank the organisations who helped support this year’s swimarathon.

Melton Mowbray Building Society was the main sponsor and swimming lane sponsors were QDStores, NFU Mutual, HSSP Architects Ltd, Oldham Marsh Page Flavell, Midlands Co-op and Richard Barnes Funeral Services.

Waterfield Leisure Pools supplied the pool, B&H Printing donated the posters and Tesco and QD stores contributed the contents of the goodie bags,and bottles of water for those who took part.

Sabrina added: “We appreciated the support offered by these companies during these difficult times.”