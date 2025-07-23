Tesco community champion Becky Woodcock presents a cheque for Ina and Peter Scott, from Melton Community First Responders

Staff at a Melton Mowbray supermarket are helping two very worthy local causes this summer.

Tesco, off Thorpe Road, donated £100 to the Melton First Responders – a volunteer group which gives medical back-up to the work of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The store’s community champion, Becky Woodcock, said: “Over the last few weeks we've raised over £126 from our Tesco charity book shelf.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated books and popped money in our tub when taking them.

Fundraiser Alice Greaves (right) takes delivery of 400 bottles of water from Tesco community champion, Becky Woodcock

"We decided a while back that these funds should be used locally.

"So we’ve donated £100 to Melton's responders.

"These guys do such an amazing job.”

The group plan to put the money towards their fundraising for eight new defibrillators to replace their ageing devices.

The supermarket has also donated 400 water bottles to a team of cyclists who plan to cycle more than 100 miles to the Norfolk coast in aid of Hope Against Cancer.

They are led by inspirational Old Dalby woman, Alice Greaves, who continues to help other despite having had multiple cancer diagnoses.

Alice and a team of riders raised £96k for the charity by completing the challenge to pedal to Sheringham last year, under the name ‘If Alice Can, Anyone Can’.

Becky commented: “We dropped off 400 water bottles to hydrate this group of fantastic cyclists.

“Alice did this bike ride last year and raised thousands and although she's had more personal challenges she's determined to carry on fundraising to help others.

"Please support this courageous lady, and her family and friends as they plan to cycle 125 miles.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/alice-ride-2025 to sponsor Alice’s challenge.