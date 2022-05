Rob Morrish, who is community champion at Morrisons , on Rutland Street, and five colleagues, completed the 18-mile challenge in aid of the local Rainbows Childrens Hospice, the company’s charity partner.

Rob said: “The walk was so tough, especially the last three miles, but to raise what we hope will be £500 when all donations are counted is fantastic for the wonderful work that Rainbows do.”