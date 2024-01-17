A funding trust which supports talented young people in sport in the Melton area is helping a young motor racer lives his dream on the track.

Chase Sharpe, the talented young Melton racer

Chase Sharpe (12) is benefiting from a £2,000 grant from the June Roper Sporting Trust, which is part of the Melton Building Society Charitable Foundation.

The money has enabled the young race ace to professional racing gear, including a specialised fireproof racing suit and gloves, which are essential for his development in the sport.

Chase has been an emerging talent in the racing circuit since his early childhood, after he passion was fuelled by his first go-karting lesson at the age of six.

Young Melton racer, Chase Sharpe

He is making a real name for himself now and celebrated victory in the 2022 UK Cart Series Championship.

Henry Sharpe, Chase’s father, hailed the support his son has received from the charitable trust.

“The June Roper Trust has been a significant part of our journey in motorsport,” he said.

"Their support over the last six years has been invaluable, especially in helping us secure essential equipment for Chase’s racing career.”

The trust is the legacy of June Roper MBE, a distinguished local sports enthusiast and philanthropist.

Born in Melton in 1924, she dedicated over six decades to tennis and badminton, becoming a trailblazing figure as the first female club captain of Hamilton Tennis Club.

Her passion for nurturing young talent led to the launch of a primary school tennis project, providing free coaching to 12 local schools.

In addition to her sporting achievements, June’s charitable efforts earned her an MBE in 2005.

Her bequest to the Melton Building Society’s Charitable Foundation established the June Roper Sporting Trust, which aims to support sporting individuals and organisations in the Melton Mowbray area.

It offers funding for equipment, training, and other essential resources and played a pivotal role in enabling young athletes to reach their full potential.

It provides financial assistance and guidance and the trust is looking for more local sports enthusiasts to sign up for funding.