The ‘huge success’ of Melton Mowbray’s first ever SKA Fest has inspired organised to run it again next year and make the event even better.

Nearly 2,000 music fans, including hundreds from across the UK, converged on Play Close Park for the celebration of Ska and Reggae with ‘overwhelmingly positive’ feedback from attendees and performers.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate put on the event on Saturday as part of its new series of festivals in the town parks and this one followed on from June’s impressive Melton Pop Festival.

The 10-hour event featured a stellar line-up of bands, including The Dualer International, Skabratts, Tann-i Browne, Stereotype, Skankings, the AC30s, and was wrapped up by renowned Madness tribute band, Gladness.

Senior Townwarden, Adrienne Holland, and Town Estate chair of feoffees, Graham Bett, toast the success of SKA Fest

Bootboy Radio DJs and One Man Two Tone kept the energy high in the beer marquee throughout the day.

Dean Rees, CEO of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, commented: “The atmosphere was truly amazing.

"We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came out and supported our first Melton Ska Fest.

"The response from the fans was incredible, and it was fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves in our town."

He added: "This was a huge success, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The event drew hundreds of people from outside the town to the festival, and we have had reports of fully booked hotels over the weekend, and busy pubs and cafes around Melton Mowbray.”

Melton Ska Fest was supported by a number of local businesses, including MB Bars & Events Ltd, Melton Ice Cream Co, The Odd Clock Cafe, and Access All Areas Training.

Plans are already in place for next year. Dean explained: "We’ve also listened to valuable feedback regarding amenities.

"Plans are already underway to enhance elements such as catering options and the number of toilets to make the next event even better. We cannot wait to see everyone again next year,.”

Attendee, Chris Boyden, who travelled from Chesterfield, commented: "Wow, what a day. Absolutely fantastic. Here’s hoping for another SKA fest next year."

Headliners, Gladness, praised the event, saying: “Excellent set up, great atmosphere, if anyone wanted to know how to do a festival, that was it. Thanks for having us, that was a party."