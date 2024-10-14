EDA NIVES appearing on The Voice UK

Melton singer EDA NIVES missed out on a place in the semi-finals of The Voice UK.

The 27-year-old former pupil of Sherard Primary School was chosen by Sir Tom Jones in the blind auditions for the top-rated ITV1 singing contest.

EDA was one of 10 selected by the legendary singer but he then had to whittle them down to just three singers in Saturday night’s episode.

She had to sing the Miley Cyrus song, Used To Be Young, and impressed Sir Tom and his assistant guest mentor for the day, musical star and actor Hannah Waddingham but was not one of the lucky three chosen.

EDA, whose real name is Ellena Taylor, posted on her Instagram page afterwards: “Well that’s all folks, what a fun time it’s been on The Voice UK’.”

You can watch the episode on ITVX.

Follow EDA NIVES on Instagram @edanives and listen to her music on Spotify.