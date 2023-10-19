Stefan Taylor on stage with The Signatures

Stefan Taylor recorded the song – I Hurt On The Other Side – with The Signatures at the iconic Maida Vale studios in London.

It is taken from the group's recording session there for BBC Radio 6 Music's Northern Soul All-Nighter last month.

Reflecting on the putting the track down at such a famous venue, Stefan said: “The session was brilliant – just to be in Maida Vale felt special.

Stefan Taylor in the recording studio with Northern Soul legend Sidney Barnes

"The history of the place, the artists and sessions that have been recorded there, you couldn't help but feel inspired.

"The band absolutely smashed the recording, we sounded awesome on every track and I would have been happy to have used any of the full takes we took, which was a maximum of three for any of the tracks.

"The record is fully live, no overdubs, no digital magic, and I'm very proud of that, a nod to the ‘60s and ‘70s songs we love, if you like."

Motown songwriter Sidney Barnes and R&B singer J.J Jackson penned the song back in 1965 and Stefan, who spent the first 18 years of his life in Melton, enjoyed sharing the stage with Sidney in Northern Soul Live at Epsom Playhouse recently.

The single by The Signatures

"You cannot help but have fun around Sidney Barnes – he has an infectious character that draws you in and you find yourself smiling and laughing constantly,” said Stefan.

“He has a seemingly unlimited amount of frankly unbelievable stories about the places he's performed at and the amazing people he's worked with."

Stefan first sang with the acclaimed 10-piece band The Signatures in 2016.

The group released their debut studio album Run For Cover in 2021 to great acclaim, receiving extensive BBC radio airplay and joined chart toppers Bananarama for 80s Party in the Park last year.

Stefan Taylor (real name Stefan Gackowski) grew up listening to the sounds of soul, Motown and northern soul when his dad Bernie was a local DJ around the Leicestershire area.