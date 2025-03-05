Melton set to host a two-day celebration of music

By Nick Rennie
Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 09:17 BST
A two-day celebration of music takes place in Melton on Sunday and Monday organised by the High Sheriff of Leicestershire, John Chatfeild-Roberts.

On Sunday, from 11am to 4pm, in the Market Place, there will be free performances from Lili Redman, the Belvoir Big Band, Community Choir Musical Village, Sambando, and Cosmopolitan Arts dance group on a covered stage.

St Mary’s Church will host Melton Proms on Monday evening, from 7pm to 8.40pm, with around 200 local schoolchildren singing in concert with a professional Chamber Orchestra.

