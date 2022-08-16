Melton set to go fitness crazy this weekend

Power in the Park at Melton Mowbray

Both events provide an opportunity for plenty of healthy activities for people of all ages as well as lots of entertainment.

Power in the Park, which gets underway at 10am in the town park, will feature a strongman competition with local entrants and some from further afield.

A car deadlift, log press, tyre flip and a truck pull are some of the challenges contestants will have to complete.

Timings for activities for Power in the Park at Melton

Those who attend will also get the chance to watch demonstrations from strongman legend Pete Linnett and local blind, strength athlete, Claire Lawrence.

Special guest referee for the day is Dean Maden, whose achievements include being runner-up in the Britain’s Strongest Man u105kg class and finishing ninth in World Strongest Man.

It will be a real family event as well, with inflatables to play on for the children, rides on the park’s miniature steam train and a football experience provided by Asfordby Amateurs Ladies and Girls FC.

There will be stalls set up by local traders, a range of hot and cold food served and alcoholic drinks from vendors including Brentingby Gin.

Let's Get Moving Melton

A tombola will be raising money for the Circles Network, a charity supporting disabled children and young people.

After the strongman contest and the demonstrations there will be a tug of war competition at 2.15pm followed by a presentation ceremony at 3pm.

The #LetsGetMovingMelton day aims to encourage residents to live healthier lives by moving and exercising, with an opportunity for residents to try out

free or subsided taster activities and engage with a number of local instructors, coaches, sports clubs and community groups within the Melton borough.

Various venues around the town will host activities, which will include a mass participation zumba session in Wilton Park, wheelchair basketball at Long

Field Academy sports hall, five-a-side football at the Wilton Park cage, tai chi and Nordic walking at the Bandstand and yoga and new age kurling at

Gloucester House.

Melton’s Thai boxing world champion Iman Barlow will also conduct a question and answer session about her career and fitness tips.

Councillor Malise Graham, portfolio holder for people and communities said: “I hope that this will encourage people to be more active.

"It has never been easier to discover new ways to stay healthy thanks to Let’s Get Moving Melton.

"I hope that people can attend the event on Sunday to check out the sessions, learn more about what is on offer in the borough to be more active and meet our Lets Get Moving Melton ambassadors.”

The event starts with an opening ceremony at 10am in the Band Stand at Play Close park.

Click HERE for more information about events or to sign up before tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) deadline.