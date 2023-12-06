Melton Scouts offer Christmas card postal service
Members of the 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group have set up postboxes inside various businesses for people to have their cards delivered for 30p each.
Cards can be posted, up to December 16, in Asfordby Road Stores, Cardzone, Market Place, Craven Street Shop, Foxy Lots – Cards for Good Causes, Melton Building Society, Grange Drive – One Stop Shop, St John’s Drive Shop, Superdrug or The Glass Pantry.
Deliveries start after Monday December 18 and will be completed before Christmas.
Group Scout Leader, Nathan Jeremiah, said: “Without the support of our local businesses and the community this project could never succeed.
"In 2022, over 7,000 cards were delivered, bringing in just over £1,700. All funds raised go towards youth development within the group.”
Cards need to be clearly addressed with the LE13 postcode, house number and road.