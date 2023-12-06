News you can trust since 1859
Melton Scouts offer Christmas card postal service

Residents in Melton Mowbray are being invited to take part in a special Christmas card postal service.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
One of the 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group with a pile of Christmas cards ready to be deliveredOne of the 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group with a pile of Christmas cards ready to be delivered
Members of the 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group have set up postboxes inside various businesses for people to have their cards delivered for 30p each.

Cards can be posted, up to December 16, in Asfordby Road Stores, Cardzone, Market Place, Craven Street Shop, Foxy Lots – Cards for Good Causes, Melton Building Society, Grange Drive – One Stop Shop, St John’s Drive Shop, Superdrug or The Glass Pantry.

Deliveries start after Monday December 18 and will be completed before Christmas.

Group Scout Leader, Nathan Jeremiah, said: “Without the support of our local businesses and the community this project could never succeed.

"In 2022, over 7,000 cards were delivered, bringing in just over £1,700. All funds raised go towards youth development within the group.”

Cards need to be clearly addressed with the LE13 postcode, house number and road.

