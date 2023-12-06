Residents in Melton Mowbray are being invited to take part in a special Christmas card postal service.

One of the 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group with a pile of Christmas cards ready to be delivered

Members of the 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group have set up postboxes inside various businesses for people to have their cards delivered for 30p each.

Cards can be posted, up to December 16, in Asfordby Road Stores, Cardzone, Market Place, Craven Street Shop, Foxy Lots – Cards for Good Causes, Melton Building Society, Grange Drive – One Stop Shop, St John’s Drive Shop, Superdrug or The Glass Pantry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deliveries start after Monday December 18 and will be completed before Christmas.

Group Scout Leader, Nathan Jeremiah, said: “Without the support of our local businesses and the community this project could never succeed.

"In 2022, over 7,000 cards were delivered, bringing in just over £1,700. All funds raised go towards youth development within the group.”