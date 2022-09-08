Melton schoolgirl takes on Great North Run to help fellow stroke survivors

Scarlett and Brayden Hefford, who taking on the Great North Run junior and mini fun run in aid of The Stroke Association

Scarlett Hefford (12), a pupil at the town’s Long Field Academy, has cerebral palsy as a result of the stroke, meaning her whole left side is ineffective.

She was diagnosed with hemiplegia as a baby and has a carbon fibre leg splint which helps her to walk and a hand splint.

Despite her challenges, Scarlett is running the Junior and Mini Great North Run on Saturday in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, with her brother, Brayden, raising money for the Stroke Association.

Parents, Lee and Becky, will be cheering their children on as they take on the run.

Scarlett wanted to run it after watching her mum do the Great North Run last year.

Becky said: “To hear that she wants to take part in the run is a massive deal.

“She’s been training, doing physio and stretches. She wants to get more involved in the charity.

“Having cerebral palsy, and specifically hemiplegia, affects her day-to-day life.

"She hasn’t got full use of her left hand so she does a lot of things one-handed. It’s a struggle.

“She’s at the age now where she can’t keep up with her peers so it’s frustrating for her but she just gets on with it. She’s brilliant.”

Becky added: “I don’t think I’ve ever done the Great North Run and not cried. I love it.

"So when my children said they wanted to do it too I cried again because I think it’s such an amazing event for them to take part in.

"I’m so proud of them both.”

The Stroke Association is a charity which works to help rebuild lives after strokes. They help both stroke survivors and carers and provide support, information and advice as well as undertaking research and campaigning.

Speaking about the Stroke Association website where you can buy specialist equipment to help stroke survivors, Becky: “It’s a one stop shop.

"If they can’t help you, they’ll put you in contact with those who can.”