Melton schoolboy (11) makes a splash for pet charity

Melton schoolboy Austin Hunt who is raising money for Pet Blood Bank UK by swimming 10 miles in 30 days EMN-210915-121822001

Austin Hunt, who has just started Year 7 at Long Field Spencer Academy, in Melton, hopes to complete the challenge at the town’s Waterfield Leisure Centre pool.

He needs to swim 640 laps of the 25-metre pool over 30 days by attending his Melton Swimming Club sessions, swim fitness classes and additional swimming.

Money raised will go to the Loughborough-based Pet Blood Bank UK charity, which his mum founded and who is now clinical director.

Austin said: “I am very proud of the charity and the service it provides which helps save the lives of thousands of dogs each year.

“I am going to swim 10 miles in 30 days and and mummy is going to count every lap of the 640 that I will swim.”

The charity provides a national blood service for dogs and it has blood collection sessions in Melton and the surrounding areas, as well as nationally.

Mum, Wendy Barnett, said: “It would be lovely if Austin’s swim helps raise awareness of the charity, often people do not realise that we exist until their own dog needs blood.

“If have more donors come forward it would be amazing,

“Covid has presented us with so many challenges and we are certainly in need of more dogs that fit our criteria giving us a helping paw.”

Go to www.petbloodbankuk.enthuse.com/pf/austin-hunt to sponsor Austin.