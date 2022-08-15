Melton school to host fundraising 10-mile run and walk

Birch Wood Special School in Melton

The Birch Wood 10 is on Sunday September 25, at 10am, and will coincide with a family day being held at the special school, on Grange Drive.

Participants will start off from the school and head out towards Burton Lazars, before turning down Sawgate Road in the direction of Stapleford.

The field is then guided back towards the school, where they will receive unique medals at the finish designed by pupils.

Executive head teacher, Rosalind Hopkins, told the Melton Times: “We want to raise funds primarily for the outdoor area at the school – there has been bits added to it over time but the vast majority at the main site is the original play equipment.

"We want to invest in upgrading the equipment to meet the different needs we’ve got now.

"We also want to use some of the money raised on the school library – it hasn’t had any work done to it since the school was built so that needs upgrading as well.”

She added: “The event is also an opportunity for us to get back together again as a community after what we’ve been through in the last two years and hopefully it will become an annual event.”

Entry for the 10-mile walk and fun run is £20 – the school has reduced the fee to take into account the ongoing cost of living crisis.