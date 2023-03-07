Melton school puts the focus on books rather than dressing up for World Book Day
Pupils and teachers at Melton’s Swallowdale Primary School put the focus on reading books rather than dressing up for this year’s World Book Day celebrations.
Staff select a range of picture books they would like to share with the children, who then vote on which book they would like to work on for the day.
This means the whole school mixes up and children from Reception to Year 6 are in the same groups - siblings and friends often plan in advance to be together.
They organise a range of bookish activities for the children to engage with - this can be anything from art and craft to drama or writing.
Deputy headteacher, Gail Edwards, said: “This year we made a collaborative tree collage linked to the book ‘What do you see when you look at a tree?’ and a giant hill linked to the book ‘Spots and Dots’.
“There is a great atmosphere across our school and a lot of laughter.”
