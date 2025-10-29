Melton school headteacher enjoys more success on the dance floor
Chris Haggett, who recently clocked up 10 years as principal of Long Field Spencer Academy, is a talented ballroom dancer away from the classroom.
His latest competition, with partner Lisa, was at the renowned Winter Gardens in Blackpool in the Empress Ballroom, which has hosted dance events since 1896.
And they were thrilled to win the contest, competing against other experienced dancers from across the country.
Chris told the Melton Times: “Lisa and I felt very privileged to take part in the 75th Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival in the Empress Ballroom in the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
“We were absolutely delighted to win the Over 35 Pre Champ Classical Sequence competition, dancing the Veleta, Titan Tango and Liberty Two Step to the wonderful music of Empress Orchestra.
“It was such a lovely competition.”