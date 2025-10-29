Melton school headteacher enjoys more success on the dance floor

By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:21 GMT
Chris Haggett and partner Lisa on the dance floor at Blackpoolplaceholder image
Chris Haggett and partner Lisa on the dance floor at Blackpool
A Melton Mowbray headteacher has been strutting his stuff again on the dance floor with more success.

Chris Haggett, who recently clocked up 10 years as principal of Long Field Spencer Academy, is a talented ballroom dancer away from the classroom.

His latest competition, with partner Lisa, was at the renowned Winter Gardens in Blackpool in the Empress Ballroom, which has hosted dance events since 1896.

And they were thrilled to win the contest, competing against other experienced dancers from across the country.

Chris Haggett and partner Lisa (right) pictured with their trophy and the other contestants at the Winter Gardens in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Chris Haggett and partner Lisa (right) pictured with their trophy and the other contestants at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Chris told the Melton Times: “Lisa and I felt very privileged to take part in the 75th Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival in the Empress Ballroom in the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

“We were absolutely delighted to win the Over 35 Pre Champ Classical Sequence competition, dancing the Veleta, Titan Tango and Liberty Two Step to the wonderful music of Empress Orchestra.

“It was such a lovely competition.”

