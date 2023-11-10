Applications are now open for this year’s Melton Santa Fun Run.

A previous Melton Santa Fun Run

The event is taking place on Sunday December 10 at Melton Country Park, starting at 11am.

Participants can walk, jog or run the 5km course or an alternative one-mile route.

The fun run is raising money for charities supported by Melton Mowbray Rotary Club.

Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children aged five to 14, with entry fees to include a free Santa suit to wear.