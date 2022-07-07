Melton Royal British Legion to display brand new standard

Nick Pridden, treasurer of the Melton Mowbray branch of the Royal British Legion, takes delivery of the new standard

Treasurer, Nick Pridden, picked up the new standard from manufacturers Newton Flags Ltd and it will be used from next month.

Mr Pridden told the Melton Times: “We have had the old one for quite a while and it was in a state of disrepair.

"We tried to repair it over the years but it has got to the stage where it is now cheaper to buy a new one.”

The new standard will be dedicated at a special service, probably at St Mary’s Church in the town, next month.