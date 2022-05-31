Melton Round Table members take on rally driving challenge

Member of the Melton Round Table with the W-Reg Mondeo they have entered in the SkinFlint Rally

Members of the Melton group have entered their W-Reg Mondeo in the Skinflint Rally to raise money for a 10-year-old Melton boy, called Lucas, who has a terminal brain tumour, and their own Round Table Children’s Wish cause.

Organisers of the rally award points for the design of the car and his performance and various tasks are set along the way.

The fun event, through Wales, starts in Wrexham on June 24 and finishes the following day in Cardiff, with 1,000 miles covered by the four teams members.

Local firm, Digital Deadline, have helped with the design of the car and other local sponsors are Hunt & Swain, Rutland Belle, Stuart Westmoreland, Coe & Coe Opticians, Latham & Coe and Don't Pose Photography.