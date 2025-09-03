Emma Hyslop-Webb riding JEWEETWEL for GBR during the showjumping phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials last year

Emma Hyslop-Webb admits that competing at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials still feels like a childhood dream as she prepares to take part in this year’s event from tomorrow (Thursday).

The 42-year-old from Melton Mowbray will star in the world-renowned three-day CCI5* championship – which is just 40 minutes drive from her Melton base.

Emma will return to compete on 11-year-old Jeweetwel, with the proximity to her home ensuring she will have plenty of supporters in attendance.

“(Competing at Burghley) is a childhood dream,” she said.

“It is something that you continually strive for and it's just great to be going back.

“It’s the pinnacle of the sport and it's a local event for me. It's really nice to have the support of friends, family and everybody within the business.

“It means a lot to the town of Stamford, but also for local people that support the riders, it's nice that they have the opportunity to come and see the sport at the highest level.

“It gives them the opportunity to see what it's all about and come and support.”

That support is particularly strong for Emma, who works as a trainer at Vale View Equestrian Centre at Old Dalby alongside her eventing.

And as she returns to Burghley, having placed 37th in 2024, so too will her students, who are set to be inspired by watching Emma in action alongside the world’s best eventers.

“From the nine-year-old children I teach to the team around me, the physios, the vets, the full team, it's just really nice that everyone has that opportunity to come and support,” Emma added.

“With Vale View being a competition centre, it adds a little bit more to the support crew.

“It's funny that people feel they know you by seeing you, so that comes into play.”

Emma will be aiming to impress her supporters as she looks to build on her showing with Jeweetwel last year.

Eventing sees horse and rider compete across three disciplines of show jumping, cross-country and dressage, with Hyslop-Webb hoping to see improvement across all three.

“Top 20 would be my ultimate goal for this year,” she said.

“We've been galloping, we've been doing dressage training - that's something at this stage that we do quite a lot of.

“He had his last run at Hartpury, and, touch wood, we feel like we are planned and prepped and ready to go.

“Last year (Jeweetwel) was very young, but very bold.

"He is a Burghley horse, and having that reassurance that he is a good horse.

“He jumped round Burghley last year so we’re hoping to build on that, be a little bit more competitive on the time and a little bit better in the dressage.”

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials runs from Thursday through to Sunday – it has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years.

It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds.

Go online at www.burghley-horse.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets for the event.