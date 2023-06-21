Analogue landline phone lines are to be switched over to digital next month in the Melton area

BT says this is a ‘once-in-a-generation upgrade’ to replace technology which is fast becoming obsolete.

For most customers, making the switch simply involves plugging your phone into a broadband router instead of into a wall-mounted phone socket.

It will enable spam calls to be more easily filtered out and give householders ‘crystal clear’ sound, the company say.

To give advice on the switchover, a pop-up event will be held on July 20 at The Grange Garden Centre, at Asfordby Hill.

Vicky Hicks, senior engagement manager at BT Group, said: “BT customers in the East Midlands will benefit from a tried and tested service, with around two million customers already having made the switch and benefitting from the many advantages of digital home phones.”