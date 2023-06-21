News you can trust since 1859
Melton residents set for digital landline switchover

Residents in the Melton borough will next month see their analogue phone landlines replaced by a new digital service.
By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:06 BST
Analogue landline phone lines are to be switched over to digital next month in the Melton area

BT says this is a ‘once-in-a-generation upgrade’ to replace technology which is fast becoming obsolete.

For most customers, making the switch simply involves plugging your phone into a broadband router instead of into a wall-mounted phone socket.

It will enable spam calls to be more easily filtered out and give householders ‘crystal clear’ sound, the company say.

To give advice on the switchover, a pop-up event will be held on July 20 at The Grange Garden Centre, at Asfordby Hill.

Vicky Hicks, senior engagement manager at BT Group, said: “BT customers in the East Midlands will benefit from a tried and tested service, with around two million customers already having made the switch and benefitting from the many advantages of digital home phones.”

More than 99 per cent of existing phone handsets work with Digital Voice.

