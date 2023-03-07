People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

The lucky winners, who have asked to remain anonymous, both live in the LE13 0DZ postcode, which is in the Leicester Road area of the town.

They were announced as Postcode Lottery winners in the draw on Saturday.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Congratulations to our lucky winners in Melton Mowbray.

"I hope they both enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun treating themselves with the cash.”

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery – an external lottery manager which operates lotteries on behalf of 20 independent charitable Postcode Trusts – have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes since it was launched in 2005..

It is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission.

