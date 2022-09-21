Melton Record Fair returns this weekend
Music lovers will be flocking to The Stockyard on Saturday for the latest Melton Record Fair.
By Nick Rennie
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 1:40 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 1:43 pm
Vinyl, CDs, merchandise and collectables will all be on sale on the stalls at the event, on the town’s cattle market site, from 10am until 2pm.
There is free entry for buyers and sellers pay £20 a table to exhibit their goods.
There is a free entry and parking on the site.
Call Andy on 07774 669172 or Chris on 07788 281766 for more details.