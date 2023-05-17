100-year-old former Land Army girl, Annie Duplock, is interviewed on 103 The Eye at the 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray

103 The Eye needs to raise £6,000 to carry out the work on the site and tower which has enabled it to broadcast for nearly 18 years.

A series of fundraisers have been organised, starting with Friday’s quiz, which is being run by Richard Angrave at the Melton Polish Club at 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teams of four people can enter for £10, to include a fish and chip supper, with advance booking essential.

Call 01664 569493 or email [email protected] to book entry.

The station has put its mobile studio back on the road following a three-year break due to the Covid pandemic.