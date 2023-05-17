News you can trust since 1859
Melton quiz is first fundraiser for radio station's transmitter work

A quiz is being held in Melton on Friday evening to raise money for a major refurbishment of a local radio station’s FM transmission site.

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:17 BST
100-year-old former Land Army girl, Annie Duplock, is interviewed on 103 The Eye at the 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray100-year-old former Land Army girl, Annie Duplock, is interviewed on 103 The Eye at the 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray
103 The Eye needs to raise £6,000 to carry out the work on the site and tower which has enabled it to broadcast for nearly 18 years.

A series of fundraisers have been organised, starting with Friday’s quiz, which is being run by Richard Angrave at the Melton Polish Club at 7.30pm.

Teams of four people can enter for £10, to include a fish and chip supper, with advance booking essential.

Call 01664 569493 or email [email protected] to book entry.

The station has put its mobile studio back on the road following a three-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

Presenters provided a live outside broadcast from the Coronation weekend organised by Wellys Wellbeing/Sunny Skies at Melton Country Park and the 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray and they will be attending more events during the summer.

