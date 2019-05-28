Trick-cycling from Rowan and Adrian Ley from Feet First Entertainment PHOTO: Tim Williams

Melton puts on another jolly good show and festival

Crowds braved the ever-changing bank holiday weather to support the annual Melton Show and Festival.

Despite the rain showers, thousands of people packed into Play Close to have a good time and experience all the fun of the fair.

Mark Statham, Wendy Daunt, Kate Haythornthwaite and Paul Saxby on duty in the Aurora Rotary tent PHOTO: Tim Williams

Plenty of fun on one of the fair rides PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Jump and Smile ride provides entertainment PHOTO: Tim Williams

The dog display team in the main arena PHOTO: Tim Williams

