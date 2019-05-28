Melton puts on another jolly good show and festival

Crowds braved the ever-changing bank holiday weather to support the annual Melton Show and Festival.

Despite the rain showers, thousands of people packed into Play Close to have a good time and experience all the fun of the fair.

Melton Show and Festival Mark Statham, Wendy Daunt, Kate Haythornthwaite and Paul Saxby on duty in the Aurora Rotary tent PHOTO: Tim Williams

Melton Show and Festival Plenty of fun on one of the fair rides PHOTO: Tim Williams

Melton Show and Festival The Jump and Smile ride provides entertainment PHOTO: Tim Williams

Melton Show and Festival The dog display team in the main arena PHOTO: Tim Williams

