Melton pupils given hi vis kit bags for darker winter days
Melton schoolchildren have taken a delivery of hi-vis kit bags to help them walk safely during the darker winter months.
The pupils at Swallowdale Primary School were donated 35 of the bags by Barratt Homes to mark ‘Walk to School Month’, which encourages more students to make the journey to school on foot.
According to figures from the 2021 National Travel Survey (NTS) and 2020-2021 Active Lives Survey (ALS), the number of children walking or cycling to school is falling.
Deputy head, Gail Edwards, said: “One of our school values here at Swallowdale is to ‘Be Safe’, so we very much appreciate the donation from Barratt Homes as the bags will help children to be safe when walking or riding to school.”
Swallowdale Primary School is located near the developer’s King’s Meadow development.
Mark Cotes, the company’s regional managing director, said: “We want to ensure pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here.”