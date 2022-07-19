Melton prepares for hottest day on record

The BBC weather forecast for Melton Mowbray today (Tuesday)

Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which manages the town centre market, took the decision after thermometers hit 38C yesterday and forecasters said it would be even hotter today.

The Stockyard has also announced that its markets won’t be operating at Melton Livestock Market today ‘for the safety of our visitors and stallholders’.

Rail passengers are being told to only travel today if their journey is essential with greatly reduced services operating through Melton Mowbray station.

The journey times for routes will also be longer due to speed restrictions imposed on the trains because of the effect of the excessive heat on the tracks.