Melton prepares for another celebration of the 1940s

A photo from the Melton 40s weekend event in August 2021

The 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray takes place on the weekend of May 14 and 15 and will feature live music and entertainment, vintage stalls, living history displays, cars from the era and period re-enactments.

Attractions will be set up in the town centre and the parks, from 10am to 5pm on both days, and entry is free.

There will be plenty going on in the Play Close, with a vintage fair featuring a wide variety of traders, dozens of 1940s vehicle on display and the Polish Heritage Academy will once again be showing off a stunning static Spitfire and sharing stories about how Poles came to Melton after the war and became valued members of the community.

There will also be live singing with songs from the era performed by vintage vocalist Lily Lovejoy plus Major Swing and Kitty.

Throughout the day you may spot some familiar faces, with lookalikes of Winston Churchill, King George VI, Field Marshal Montgomery and ‘Bomber’ Harris all set to make an appearance.

Lots of entertainment is planned in Market Place, too, with Howling Wolf playing live music all weekend, including sets with the vintage singing group Blighty Belles on the Saturday.

There will be a fashion show and dancing in the town as well, with music played through speakers and visitors will have the chance to have their hair styled in a 1940s look.

One of the highlights of the weekend will be poignant flypasts by a Lancaster bomber and a Hurricane fighter plane.

Melton Mowbray Lions are organising a duck race over the weekend with proceeds going to local causes and charities.

The event is on the River Eye in Play Close Park, with the race starting at 11am on the Sunday.

Cash prizes will be up for grabs and entries costing £2 per duck – visit the Lions stand at the event or call 07484 681013 to take part.