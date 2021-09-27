Melton pool back open but showers still unavailable

An aerial view of Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton PHOTO Mark @ Aerialview360 EMN-210924-101216001

We reported that Everyone Active, which operates Waterfield Leisure Centre for Melton Borough Council, closed the venue on Thursday due to ‘abnormal readings within the system supplying the showers, sinks and toilets’.

The centre reopened on Saturday at 1pm but swimmers were disappointed not to have access to the showers, which have been out of use since April, when the building reopened again following the relaxing of government Covid regulations.

A spokesperson for the operators said in a statement to users: “Please be aware that additional works are required to fix the ongoing issue with the showers, meaning they will remain closed until further notice.

“Please bear this in mind when attending the centre.

“However, we can confirm that all other remedial works and testing have been undertaken to allow the rest of the building to reopen.

“We’re very grateful for your understanding and patience under the circumstances and we apologise for any inconvenience the centre’s closure may have caused.”

The company say the centre was closed as a precautionary measure while staff re-tested the water system and took remedial action.