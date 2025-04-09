A dog giving blood to the Pet Blood Bank UK team - a special session takes place in Melton next month

Dog owners in the Melton Mowbray area are invited to put their pet forward to give potentially life-saving blood donations for other dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pet Blood Bank UK is running a special blood donation day next month at the Pet Munchies HQ at Pera Business Park in the town.

The Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of others in need.

Blood donor dog Roxy

Every donation a pet gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.

Nicole Osborne, from Pet Blood Bank UK, said: ‘We are so excited to visit our fantastic partners, Pet Munchies, for a blood donation session in Melton Mowbray.

"We are looking forward to meeting lots of new donors and really getting the local community behind our mission to help save the lives of dogs across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would love to hear from anyone interested in finding out more or coming along to our session.”

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight years, and be fit and healthy.

It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences.

The donation itself only takes five to 10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their

appointment.

They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Pet Blood Bank, which is the only charity that provides a blood bank service for all vets across the UK, will be taking its mobile unit to host the donation session and will be at Pet Munchies HQ from 10am to 4pm on Thursday May 8.

Go online at www.petbloodbankuk.org if you are interested in finding out more and registering your dog as a donor or call the charity directly on 01509 232 222.