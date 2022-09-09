Melton people's memories of the day The Queen came to town

The day The Queen came to Melton in 1996 - sister Laura (right) and Kelly Simmonds watch The Queen visiting Melton. This picture was taken by the Melton Times photographer at the time.

Ben and Emily Manship, who were aged six and seven at the time, featured in the photograph on the front page of the Melton Times that week showing The Queen on a walkabout in the town centre.

Their mum, Alicia Bradley, told the Melton Times: “It’s not every day you get to meet your Queen.

"We were standing behind the railings when a kind policeman came over and asked if Emily and Ben would like to meet the Queen and he duly lifted both of them over the railings.

Maria Munro (holding the horse) meets The Queen during her visit to Melton's Defence Animal Centre in 1996

"Emily and Ben are the two smaller children to the Queens right in the picture.”

Another photograph which appeared in the paper featured sisters Laura and Kelly Simmonds

Laura Brown, as she is now called through marriage, said: "We were taken out of St Francis School by my father to go down to see the Queen.

“My father took us but we were allowed to the front in Nottingham Street.

The day The Queen visited Melton in 1996 - the front page of the Melton Times showing Ben and Emily Manship (centre of photo) meeting Her Majesty on her walkabout

“We were stood opposite the pork pie shop behind barriers.

"The Queen smiled at me and Kelly.”

Laura added: “It’s a huge loss to the country to lose our Queen, the only monarch we have known.

“I think every body will remember her fondly.”

Debbie Kinvig also got in touch to say: “I remember that day in 1996 like it was yesterday.

"The town was packed, I stood with my young daughter on my shoulders and watched her walk by Dickinson and Morris and take the bouquets from the children with the kindest smile and a little chat with each one.

"What an amazing lady she was.”

Her Majesty also visited the Defence Animal Centre (DAC), now known as the Remount Barracks, on Asfordby Road, where Maria Munro was working as a civilian groom.

Maria, who was aged 18 at the time, recalled: “We swept and painted for weeks in preparation for The Queen’s visit.

"I remember the Queen commenting on how lovely the horse was.

"This was a Household Cavalry horse in the photo, which would have been used in all ceremonial duties.

"I remember her being calm, graceful and she always had a smile on her face.

"She took the time to speak to people and seemed really interested in the work that went on at the DAC to produce her ceremonial horses.

"Her passion of horses shone through.”

Recalling Her Majesty’s visit to Melton, Penny Snape commented: “I saw The Queen twice that year, once in Melton and again at a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.

"They were memorable days.”

A Book of Condolence has been opened at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices – people can sign it between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Do you have special memories of The Queen’s visit to Melton 1996?