Melton people raise thousands for Ukraine relief funds

Members of Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra performing in Melton town centre to raise money for Ukraine refugees EMN-220318-122146001

Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club hosted a social evening with live music and a quiz which generated £900 from ticket sales and further donations.

Local band, Generation Gap, entertained an audience of 90 people with songs from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80 and they donated their fee for the evening to the cause. The evening also included a cleverly prepared quiz which brought much fun and laughter to the event.

A cheque was handed over to a representative of the Leicestershire Ukrainian community, Linda Harris, whose father, Stefan, was a refugee from Ukraine who escaped to England following the Second World War.

A cheque is handed over by the chair of the Melton and District Indoor Bowls club David Brown to Linda Harris and her daughter in law following a social evening at the club to raise money for the Ukrainian appeal EMN-220318-122136001

Linda still has family living in the besieged country but since the start of the conflict has been unable to contact them and at present has no knowledge of their whereabouts.

On Tuesday market day in the town, members of Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra took to the Market Place to busk for a gig they dubbed ‘Ukes for Ukraine’.

Despite the number of group members being reduced to seven due to Covid and other problems, the orchestra raised £390 in less than two hours thanks to the generosity of the Melton public and market visitors.

They were so well received that the orchestra plans to return for future performances.

Proceeds from a village jumble sale at Langham will be sent to a children’s hospital in Poland to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The event is at The Noel Arms pub, at Langham, on April 10.

Donations are sought for the sale of clothing and baby items, in particular, and can be left at the pub.

The Grapes, in Melton, is collecting tombola prizes for the sale.