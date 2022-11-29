Students at Melton's Long Field Spencer Academy pictured with donating items last year for refugees being housed at a local hotel

Scalford Country House Hotel is once again being used by the Home Office to accommodate those who have travelled here, many via precarious boat trips across the English Channel.

Mainly families are staying at the hotel and they are in desperate need of warmer winter clothing, underwear, footwear and children’s toys having arrived with few possessions.

Advertisement

Town resident Helen Cliff is working with a charity across numerous refugee sites across the midlands.

Scalford Country House Hotel, which is being used again by the Home Office to house refugees

She told the Melton Times: “Numbers wise, there are approximately 30 families at the Scalford hotel, with the youngest resident being a newborn baby.

“Clothing is the biggest need - especially winter coats and footwear. They are particularly short on men’s clothing.

Advertisement

“Scooters for the children to use around the grounds would also be most welcome.”

The hotel was used last year to house people fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, with the British government keen to take in those who had assisted our armed forces there.

Advertisement

Melton people rallied to donate mountains of clothing, shoes, toiletries and toys for them then.

Helen is confident a similar thing will happen with the new intake, adding: “What I have been heartened by already, is the amount of local interest by many different groups and individuals wanting to help in whatever way they can.

Advertisement

“Local people were so amazing last year when the site was in use and, despite the challenging economic circumstances many are facing now, there is still a lot of warmth towards those who are facing even tougher times.

“It’s early days still, but I know our community is going to give these families a warm welcome.”

Advertisement

Drop-off points for donations are the cafe at Melton Country Park and Long Field Spencer Academy in the town.

Long Field is also acting as a collection point for Christmas gift donations for families staying at the hotel.

Advertisement

Students will be bringing in their own gift donations and members of the community are asked to contribute too through the scheme, which is being coordinated at the school by Michelle Young.

People are asked to give a wrapped gift shoebox containing toys, games, hygiene items, clothes, craft items or sweets for children. Playing cards, cross stitch, hygiene items or small clothing items are requested in shoeboxes for adults.

Advertisement

They must all be dropped off at the school by December 12.

Helen added: “I haven’t spent any time talking with the families themselves at the hotel so I can’t comment further on them yet, although I hope to eventually.

Advertisement

“I’ve just been mostly in contact with Serco security staff who tell me the main problem up there is isolation and boredom.”

Melton MP Alicia Kearns has visited the hotel and says she has been assured that only families will be housed there with it being close to a care home.

Advertisement