Melton passengers given reassurances by rail company over ticket office plans

Passengers have been assured by East Midlands Railway (EMR) that there will still be plenty of options to buy tickets if proposals to close the ticket office at Melton station go ahead.
By Nick Rennie
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:24 BST
Melton Mowbray Railway StationMelton Mowbray Railway Station
Melton Mowbray Railway Station

We have reported in recent weeks that older people and those with sight issues are worried their needs are being ignored because they are unable to use online services and ticket machines and they are comforted by a regular human presence.

But EMR says a mobile team will visit the station once a week and lots of other facilities will still be available, with only five per cent of passengers now buying tickets from the office compared to 80 per cent in the mid-1990s.

An EMR spokesperson said: “If for any reason customers cannot buy a ticket before boarding the train, they will be able to buy one during their journey from the guard on board the train, this is a well-established arrangement.

"Customers also have access to other ticket purchasing options beyond personal digital solutions, including Ticket Vending Machines and Smart Kiosks within Railway stations.

“We have also carried out a full Equality Impact Assessment for each individual station to make sure that the needs of vulnerable people and those with accessibility needs are protected – this will be shared with the Department for Transport as part of the Public Consultation process.”

The public have until September 1 to make comments on a consultation exercise and EMR urges people to give their views.

Go to www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/modernisation-consultation to take part.

