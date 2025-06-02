Melton nursery children visit town care home
Wilton Manor Care Home, which opened in November on Leicester Road, was filled with laughter and smiles as the youngsters from Melton Mowbray Nursery visited residents for an afternoon of inter-generational fun.
It brought together nursery children, residents, and care staff for an uplifting afternoon of cookie baking, storytelling, and outdoor games in the garden.
Beth Standley, customer relations manager at the home, said: “It was such a wonderful experience to see our residents light up around the children.
“The energy they bring is truly infectious, and activities like baking and playing outdoors create the perfect environment for both generations to connect.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Melton Mowbray Nursery for partnering with us — we’re already looking forward to their next visit.”
The home, which is part of the Sanders Senior Living Group, say these type of experiences are more than just fun — they provide significant wellbeing benefits.
For residents, the interaction helps improve mood, stimulate cognitive function, and foster a sense of connection and purpose.
For the children, it's a chance to develop empathy and build relationships with older adults in a warm, relaxed environment.
John, a resident at Wilton Manor, commented: “Spending time with the little ones took me back to when my own children were young.
"It was a breath of fresh air — I couldn’t stop smiling all afternoon.”
