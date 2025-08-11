Helayna Ingham and her son, Joey, on a fundraising run for LOROS

A Melton mum and her little boy are running a mile every day to raise money for the hospice which cared for her mum before she passed away from cancer.

Helayna Ingham was determined to help LOROS, the Leicester-based hospice, after learning about its financial issues, which has caused it to make cuts to some services.

She is running every day this month with her son, Joey, a pupil at the town’s St Francis Catholic Primary School, on footpaths around Melton.

They have already generated more than their £500 target but hope to raise much more to thank hospice staff for the kindness they showed her mum, Julie O’Brien.

Joey heads off on another daily one-mile run with mum Helayna Ingham following behind

Helayna told the Melton Times: “Sadly, my mum passed away on March 7, 2024 after a long and courageous year battling cancer.

“Her final weeks were spent at LOROS Hospice, where she received the most compassionate and dignified care we could have hoped for.

“Mum often described LOROS as being ‘like a spa’, which speaks volumes about the calming, comforting environment they provided — not just for her, but for our whole family.”

She added: “To honour her memory and give back to the hospice that gave us so much, my son and I are running a mile a day every day in August to raise money for LOROS.

“It’s our way of saying thank you and helping ensure that other families can receive the same level of care and support that we did.

“It breaks my heart to know that LOROS has been struggling financially and has had to scale back some of its vital services.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/helayna-ingham-2 to pledge money for the fundraiser.