Melton MP slams Prime Minister's conduct in 'partygate' controversy

Melton MP Alicia Kearns with Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured shortly after her General Election victory

The comments made today (Friday) by Alicia Kearns come after the release of the independent Sue Gray report into allegations that parties were held in Downing Street while the rest of the country was subject to lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the findings that Boris Johnson, ministers and staff got together for drinks and food at a time when others were denied the opportunity of seeing dying loved ones had brought shame on the Conservative party.

Mrs Kearns said Mr Johnson did not have her support as Prime Minister since he had appeared to mislead Parliament about what had been going on.

She posted on her Facebook page: “It is wrong that families were banned from saying goodbye to their dying loved ones, whilst the Prime Minister was complicit in the holding of many goodbye parties for his staff, which we now know displayed a complete disregard for restrictions and were complete with vomiting, fighting and bullying.

"To say we just need to 'move on' is to treat with contempt and disregard the sacrifices of the people of Rutland and Melton, and our entire country.

"All of us suffered, and many endured deep losses and heartbreak.

“I can only conclude that the Prime Minister's account of events to Parliament was misleading. If he did not know about the culture of parties, then this is because he failed to ask the questions necessary, or has chosen not to since last October. Those around him clearly did not advise a policy of being honest and transparent with the British people.”

We reported earlier this year that Mrs Kearns was one of the unhappy Tory MPs who gathered to discuss their misgivings about the Prime Minister’s leadership at a meeting dubbed by the national media as ‘the pork pie plot’ because of her link to Melton’s iconic food product.

She denied that the get-together was a coup designed to gather support to oust the MP and that she would await the findings of the Gray report.

The findings this week have now prompted her to release her strongly-worded statement, which continued: “Government serves only with the trust of its people. This protracted affair has brought our government and my party into disrepute.

"It has made good, hard-working and law-abiding Conservatives feel ashamed and has been a complete distraction from the many challenges we should be focused on at this difficult time.“There are broader issues with the culture that breeds under this regime in parliament, from the shameful lengths some will pursue to preserve this premiership, to some of the individuals and actions permitted to continue under it.

"My position remains unchanged since January, and the Prime Minister continues not to hold my confidence.