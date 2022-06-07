Melton MP responds to outcome of confidence vote on Boris Johnson

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton

Boris Johnson survived the confidence vote when 211 Tory colleagues indicated they still had confidence as party leader.

But Mrs Kearns, who submitted a letter of no confidence in the PM’s leadership to the 1922 Committee back in January, continues to be unhappy with the way he behaved during the ‘partygate’ scandal.

She released a highly-critical statement of Mr Johnson last month in which she said his misleading account of events had brought the party into direpute and made law-abiding Tories ashamed.

In her column for this week’s Melton Times, Mrs Kearns writes: “I had submitted my letter in January, and I voted that I no longer have confidence in the PM. I did so with a heavy heart, having concluded that the Prime Minister’s account of events at Downing Street to Parliament was misleading.

"I also took this decision having listened to the very many of you who feel so very angry, and I thank the many hundreds of you who have written to me in support of my decision.”

There is media speculation that the size of the ‘no confidence’ vote will heap further pressure on Mr Johnson.

On what happens next, Mrs Kearns wrote: “Conservative MPs have now voted to retain their confidence in the Prime Minister, I think it only right that I take the time to reflect on this decision and await the outcome of the Privileges Committee investigation now underway.”