New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was elected Tory party leader this afternoon, and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns

Mr Sunak was confirmed as new party leader in the last few minutes after his only competitor, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the election contest.

Mrs Kearns, who backed Mr Sunak in the leadership ballot won by Liz Truss just a few weeks ago, posted on social media this afternoon (Monday): “The public does not want more division, they want integrity from our leaders and grown-up governance in a time of global instability.

“Congratulations to Rishi who can clearly unite our party, and deliver the fiscal responsibility, pragmatism and compassion our communities deserve.

“Having spent the last few days listening to residents, and speaking to my colleagues, I know Rishi has significant support in our communities.”

Mrs Kearns was highly critical of the short-lived administration of Ms Truss, who stepped down from her role as Premier last week after just 45 days in office.

“As I had made clear publicly, and to Sir Graham Brady, in a time of global instability and anxiety around energy costs, we needed a leader who was pragmatic, compassionate and demonstrated fiscal responsibility,” Mrs Kearns posted on her Facebook page.

“Instead Liz chose dogmatism, and the result of her decisions were reflected in the market.