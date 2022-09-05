Melton MP comments on election of new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequerm (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, stand together on stage during the final Conservative Party Hustings event at Wembley Arena, in London, on August 31, 2022. (Photo by Susannah Ireland / AFP) (Photo by SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Alicia Kearns had backed Ms Truss’ rival in the leadership contest, Rishi Sunak, who she said would make a better PM because of his record as Chancellor and his ability to tackle the economic and cost of living crisis.

But Mr Sunak was defeated by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot conducted among Conservative Party members to decide the successor to Boris Johnson.

Mrs Kearns said: “Today our new Leader of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister of our country was decided and over the next coming days we will have a new Government.

Melton MP Alicia Kearns and Rishi Sunak, who she backed in the Conservative leadership contest Photo GettyImages