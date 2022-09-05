Melton MP comments on election of new Prime Minister
Melton’s MP has commented on today’s (Monday’s) election as Tory leader and Prime Minister of Liz Truss.
Alicia Kearns had backed Ms Truss’ rival in the leadership contest, Rishi Sunak, who she said would make a better PM because of his record as Chancellor and his ability to tackle the economic and cost of living crisis.
But Mr Sunak was defeated by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot conducted among Conservative Party members to decide the successor to Boris Johnson.
Mrs Kearns said: “Today our new Leader of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister of our country was decided and over the next coming days we will have a new Government.
“As residents of Rutland and Melton know, I will continue to fight hard on our campaigns and I look forward to doing so with the new Prime Minister and her Government for things that matter to us most, and especially with the hard times ahead."