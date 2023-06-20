News you can trust since 1859
Melton MP calls out 'shameful' behaviour of some MPs as she backs Boris Johnson 'partygate' report

Melton’s MP last night (Monday) voted to back a report which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament over what he knew about parties held in Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST
Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns is congratulated after being elected in 2019 by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns is congratulated after being elected in 2019 by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

And Alicia Kearns slammed the behaviour of some of Johnson’s supporters in their attacks on the integrity of the Privileges Committee as ‘shameful’.

MPs voted 354 to seven to support the findings of the report, which stated that the former PM made a number of misleading statements about gatherings which have come to be known as the ‘Partygate’ scandal.

Mrs Kearns was one of 118 Conservative MPs who voted in favour of the report although many other Tories either abstained or failed to vote.

Mr Johnson resigned as an MP last week after seeing the report before it was published and slammed the committee as a ‘kangaroo court’.

Posting on her Facebook page ahead of the vote, Mrs Kearns said she supported the findings of the committee and would vote in favour of the report.

She posted: “It is vital the public has confidence in the integrity of Parliament and our ability to regulate, and uphold, the standards of the House.

"This has been undermined by the behaviours of some MPs over the past few months.

"The attacks on those serving on the committee on behalf of the House are wrong and frankly shameful.

"Their language risks undermining the processes that hold Parliamentarians to account.”

Mrs Kearns pointed out that the House had unanimously agreed the membership of the committee, which had a Tory majority, and that it was advised by a former High Court judge to ensure it was operating legally.

