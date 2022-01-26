Melton MP breaks her silence over so-called ‘Pork Pie Plot’ against Boris Johnson

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns EMN-211215-130728001

Alicia Kearns was in the Ukraine discussing the current threat of a Russian invasion as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committe when the story of a Conservative Party plot against Boris Johnson’s leadership made national headlines last week.

She admits meeting with other concerned Tory MPs over the issue but strongly refutes claims from some national newspapers and broadcasters that she was leading a rebellion against the PM.

Mrs Kearns posted on her Facebook page today: “I think residents know how let down I have felt over the last few weeks, and that I have been deeply unhappy with the revelations of events, which if accurately depicted demonstrate an indifference towards the sacrifices made by us all to protect oneanother and adhere to the restrictions that were in place.

“These are important matters that require discussion, not press speculation.

“I make no apology for meeting with my colleagues, but it was not a coup or any such activity despite the mischief of the media or certain actors who might wish to suggest otherwise.”

Mrs Kearns says she is waiting to fully digest the independent report expected today from civil servant Sue Gray before commenting further on how she feels about the reports of a succession of Covid lockdown parties being held by Government staff at 10 Downing Street, and the Prime Minister’s role in them.

She added in her post: “My radio silence has been because I’ve been in Ukraine since last Tuesday night as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee to learn first hand the threat of Putin to European security.

“I have been without my phone or Facebook, which I wasn’t able to bring due to security concerns.

“If there’s any question of conflict on European soil, or a deployment of British soldiers, it’s important that MPs have the facts before them to make that decision.