Melton Mowbray’s Dove Cottage Day Hospice celebrate funding success from Morrisons

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the hospice, based in Stathern near to Melton Mowbray, to purchase specialist reclining chairs, vastly improving the comfort of patients who receive their care.

Emily Faulks, Dove Cottage Day Hospice Deputy Manager said, "At Dove Cottage Day Hospice, it is our duty of care to protect our guests safety and wellbeing.

“The generous funding from the Morrisons Foundation will enable us to purchase new rise and recline chairs for our guests that we are able to effectively clean to reduce infection risk, safely assist guests with limited mobility and maintain their comfort.

“As a charity relying heavily on funding from grants and donations, this grant means so much to the staff, guests and volunteers at Dove Cottage"

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said, “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this grant to help improve the comfort and care of patients at Dove Cottage Hospice. The support they provide to patients and their families is invaluable and it’s an honour to be able to help such a worthy cause in our community.”

Dove Cottage Day Hospice has been providing care for adults with life limiting conditions since 1996. All of their care services are provided free of charge and the charity relies on the generosity of funders to help continue their work. To find out more about and to support their work please visit https://www.dovecottage.org/

