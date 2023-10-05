News you can trust since 1859
Melton Mowbray food factory to close down this year

A food factory in Melton Mowbray will soon close down, the owners have confirmed.
By Nick Rennie
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
The Revolution Kitchen factory on Pate Road, Melton MowbrayThe Revolution Kitchen factory on Pate Road, Melton Mowbray
The Revolution Kitchen factory on Pate Road, Melton Mowbray

We reported in July that the Revolution Kitchen site, which produces plant-based food, was under threat of closure because of a drop in sales.

And Samworth Brothers, which employs 169 people at the Pate Road plant, said a decision has now been made to stop production this year.

A Samworth Brothers spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “Revolution Kitchen is closing later this year.

"The majority of colleagues have been redeployed to other of our businesses in the area and redeployment discussions are still continuing at the moment.”

Supermarket Tesco is one of the factory’s major clients but the market it operates in has declined.

The spokeswoman added: “Despite substantial investment over recent years and the commitment and hard work of everyone connected with the business, Revolution Kitchen had continued to make significant losses.

"It operates in a product area that is currently experiencing some challenges and a decline in sales volumes.”

